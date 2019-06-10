|
Dr. William Nicholas Toomy
Raphine - William "Bill" Nicholas Toomy, 83, husband of Karen Estelle (Napotnik) Toomy, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at The Blue Ridge Christian Home in Raphine, Virginia. Bill was born August 3, 1935 in Hoboken, New Jersey, son of the late William James and Marion Josephine (MacMillan) Toomy. At the age of 12 Bill tragically lost his father. He worked diligently to become a great basketball player to obtain a scholarship to college. He attended Roanoke College and was elected Vice President of the junior class. In 1956-57 he was named captain of the All-Little Eight team, the first sophomore to receive this honor. Bill was a member of the Monogram Club and named co-captain of his team in 1957 and 1958. In 1958 he received the Slater Award as the Outstanding Athlete of the Year. He was selected to the All-Mason Dixon Conference and Virginia All-State teams in 1957 and'58, and recognized on the NCAA Small College All-American basketball team in 1956 and '57. He averaged 16 points per game in each of his final two seasons. Roanoke College has been named one of the all-time winningest programs in NCAA Division III history with the program boasting 14 consensus All-Americans of which Bill was one. In 2013 Bill was named to the Roanoke College All-Century Team, an honor he was most proud of as selection was made by a panel of judges and an online poll of the fans. In 1963 Bill graduated from the George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington D. C. Internship was completed at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond where he met Karen. They were married in 1964. Internal Medicine residencies were completed at the Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune NJ and the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque NM where he served as Chief Resident. During his travels through the Shenandoah Valley Bill became convinced that he wanted to settle in the Waynesboro area. In June 1967 he and his family moved to Waynesboro and he began his 44+ years of medical practice. He loved his patients with true devotion and upon retirement missed them terribly. He was passionate about many things including his love for our Lord, family, those entrusted to his care, the sanctity of human life, basketball, and we would be remiss if we didn't mention fishing. Fishing was definitely one of his first loves and he enjoyed doing so with his family and dear friends. In addition to his wife Karen of 55 years, Bill is survived by four sons, three daughters, and nine grandchildren: Alexander MacMillan Toomy, and son Joshua MacMillan and daughter Megan Richardson of Charlottesville, VA; Jennifer Hobbes Toomy, husband Daniel Weckstein, and daughter Mary Gabrielle of Chesapeake, VA; Matthew Brannelly Toomy of Charleston, SC; Justin Mayhew Toomy, wife Julie (Tice) Toomy, and daughter Miranda Cil and sons William Tice and Jacob Austin of Glen Allen, VA; Sister Mary Karen Toomy of the Sisters of Life of Suffern, NY; Anne Brannelly Toomy Batman, husband Timothy David Batman, and daughters Kathryn Grace, Claire Elizabeth, and Magdalene Grey of Waynesboro, VA; and William O'Connor Toomy of Arlington, VA. He is also survived by his sister Catherine (Toomy) Franz of Whiting, NJ. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Patricia (Toomy) Spain of Palisade Park, NJ and in her later years Forked River, NJ. Visitation will be held Thursday June 13th from 5 to 7 pm at McDow Funeral Home, 1701 W Main Street, Waynesboro VA 22980. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday June 14th at 1100 at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 344 Maple Avenue, Waynesboro VA 22980. A reception will immediately follow in the church cafeteria. The family would like to express gratitude for, and appreciation to the Blue Ridge Christian Home, and Dr. Rob Marsh for their loving and kind care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sisters of Life, 38 Montebello Road, Suffern, NY 10901-3824.
Published in The News Leader from June 10 to June 13, 2019