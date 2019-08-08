|
William P. Jones
Luray - William Perry Jones, 79, of Luray, formerly of Craigsville, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
He was born on Dec. 26, 1939, in Rainelle, W.Va., and was a son of the late Ray C. Jones and Blanch Kay Keane Jones.
William moved to Luray four years ago. He retried from Augusta County Service Authority and was a member of the Estaline Valley Church of the Nazarene in Craigsville.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Frances Edna Sprouse Jones, are four sons, Tommy Jones of Staunton, Rondelle Jones of Richmond, Russell Baker of Ohio, and Billy Baker of Craigsville; five daughters, Patricia Jones of Richmond, Margarett Jones of Luray, and Brenda Clifton of Craigsville, Robin Mitchell (husband Wesley) of Luray, and Teresa Gregory of Waynesboro, who also served as caregivers; a brother, Ray C. Jones Jr. of Florida; a special sister-in-law, Helen Gardner of Craigsville; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including great-grandson Chase Aaron Mitchell of Luray and special great-grandson Jacob Walker Jones of Luray. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Baker; and a sister, Betty Lou Snegagor.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Estaline Valley Church of the Nazarene in Craigsville by the Rev. Bill Curry.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019