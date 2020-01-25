|
William P. Knick
North Carolina - William Porter "Bill" Knick, 75, husband of Nancy Hamilton Knick of Grandy, North Carolina, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk.
Mr. Knick was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on September 30, 1944, the son of the late David Garnett, Sr. and Grace (Coble) Knick.
William served in the United States Army and retired from Hershey's Chocolate with over twenty years of employment as a machine operator. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Knick was preceded in death by a brother, David Garnett Knick, Jr., and a sister, Lindy Elizabeth Knick.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 16 years, is his son, William Anthony "Tony" Knick and his wife Christy Gray (Boger) and their daughter, Emma Grace, of Manassas, Virginia; a sister, Louise Carter and her husband Walter of Mineral, Virginia; a sister-in-law, Sylvia Knick of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, including a special great niece, Gracie Phillips.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in the West Augusta Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made, in Bill's memory, to the , 3140 Chaparral Drive, Bldg. C Suite 106, Roanoke, Virginia 24018 or the children's cancer research .
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28, 2020