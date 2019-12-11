Services
Lindsey Funeral Homes
982 Keezletown Road
Weyers Cave, VA 24486
(540) 234-9211
Resources
More Obituaries for William Madison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William R. Madison


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William R. Madison Obituary
William R. Madison

William Russell Madison, 93, died on Dec. 8, 2019.

He was born in Stuttgart, Arkansas on December 13, 1925, to the late William and Jessie Davis Madison.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Steve.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary. Also surviving are a son, Bill (Coleen), a daughter, Cindy Phillips (Kelly), and a daughter-in-law, Marcia, eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave, Saturday, Dec. 14, at 1:30 pm with burial to follow at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will precede the funeral at 12:30 pm.

Memorial donations may be made to .

Condolences may be sent to www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -