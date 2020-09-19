William Randolph May
Staunton - William Randolph May, aka Bill May, age 81, of Staunton, Virginia, passed away at home on September 14, 2020 after battling several chronic illnesses.
Bill was born to Emory Ervin May and Norine Virginia Shiflet on November 24, 1938 in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. Shortly after, he and his family moved to Parnassus, Virginia where he grew up on the family farm with his parents and two brothers, Robert Marius May and Jerry Lee May. He attended high school at North River High School where he received a baseball scholarship in 1956 to continue his education at VPI (present day Virginia Tech). He graduated from VPI in 1960 as a member of the Corp of Cadets and accomplished baseball player. He married his first wife, Judith Ann Sanders in 1960, and they moved to California where he was stationed for two years with the US Army Signal Corp. While there he also continued his baseball career with the San Francisco Giants minor league. After the birth of their first child, William Curtis May, they moved to Fort Myers, Florida. Here he began his life long career in the produce business and had two additional children, Rebecca Leigh May and Stacey Lynne May. Bill and Judith were divorced in 1981. Bill married Katherine Silcox Hendry in 1984, thereby gaining a second family including a son, Edward, and three daughters, Kathy, Lori, and Debi. Bill worked as a produce broker for approximately 45 years for several companies, including Johnson Brothers in Immokalee, Florida, and Dubois in Boyton Beach, Florida. He also traveled and helped with many summer produce deals throughout the years in North Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia. In addition to working hard as a produce broker, he also had several business ventures with his brothers, which included running a turkey farm, cattle, hogs, a trucking company that hauled Coors Light and a U.S Mail route. Bill was a hard working businessman and was known for his strong handshake, but moreover as a man of his word.
Bill was a devoted son, brother, husband, dad, granddad, great granddad, and friend. He had a personality that people gravitated to, and he embodied the old adage of treat others how you wish to be treated. If you had the pleasure of meeting him, you had a friend for life! He was a gracious man who loved spending time with his family, their families, and friends. His home was always open. His favorite hobby, without a doubt, was golf! He made many life long friendships on the course, and he shared many fun times with them at his favorite hole, the 19th. where everyone knew him by his infectious laugh/cackle/snort, whatever one wants to label it. Bill gave a 100% no matter what he did whether it was work, family, or hobbies. He lived large, loved fiercely, and thereby was surrounded by so many who loved and respected him in return. He will forever be missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.
William is preceded in death by his: mother, Norine; father, Emory(Kit); older brother, Robert; younger brother, Jerry; and his first wife, Judith.
William is survived by his second wife Katherine; by his children, Edward Hendry (wife, Amy), Kathy Agerter(husband, Jeff), Lori Tejera, Debi Fortin (husband, Troy), Curt May, Rebecca May Severance (husband, Donald), Stacey May Fowler(husband, Leon); grandchildren: Edward III, Ashley Hendry, Brittany Hendry, Daniel Hendry, Austin Agerter, Abbey Agerter, Christina Beck Mooney (husband, John William) Warren Beck, Troy Fortin, Cade Fortin, Alexis Fortin, Skylar Fortin, Jordan Fowler, Savannah Fowler, Jackson Fowler, Riley Fowler, and Avery Fowler; and his great grandchildren: Eric Tidd, Riley Cook, Jack Mooney and Kate Mooney.
Due to Covid, the family will be postponing a celebration of life, and will notify all of arrangements at a later time.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to one of the following if your hearts feel led. In honor of the May family, since baseball was such a big part of the May family's lives, donations to the Kiwanis Foundation of Staunton(baseball fund), PO Box 2414, Staunton, VA 24401 or donations in memory of Bill May can go to Augusta Health Hospice at www.augustahealth.com/foundation/give
to show appreciation for all the care they gave dad in his final days or to honor his good friend Benjamin Gee's niece, Maggi Peterson, who died of cancer, contributions can be made to Maggi's Missions, New Life Baptist Church, 691 Battlefield Road, Fort Defiance, VA 24437.
The May family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to so very many people. Again, Dad was surrounded by a multitude of people that loved him, but in the end days would love to thank: our Hospice nurses, Robin and Dani; personal home aide, Laurie Wiggins;Dad's forever helpers, Trey Hemp, Benjamin Gee, and Troy Grimm; and lifelong friends: Bill and Patty Burkholder, Ralph Hester, Cary Braswell, and Jim and Judy Young.
Bills cremation has been entrusted to the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories (would love to hear the memories) online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com