William "Bill" Shiflett
Craigsville - William "Bill" Cleveland Shiflett, 87, of Craigsville, Virginia went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home in Craigsville after a difficult battle with cancer.
He was born December 8, 1932 in Craigsville, Virginia, the son of the late Gallant and Dora Woods Shiflett.
Mr. Shiflett was retired from Wayn-Tex, Inc. after more than 21 years of service. In the years following, he tirelessly helped family members and friends in their times of need.
He was a member of Craigsville Holiness Church, and attended Nortonsville Holiness Church.
Mr. Shiflett is survived by his daughters, Janet McLain and husband Harold of Craigsville, Bonnie Kull and husband Jack of Fairfax; 2 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family extends a special thank you to the owners and staff of BG's Family Restaurant in Craigsville for the food and friendship they provided in Mr. Shiflett's final months.
He was preceded in death by a newborn son, William C. Shiflett, Jr.; five brothers; and three sisters.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Miller Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Garey Wilson officiating, and Pastor Frank Chapman assisting.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Craigsville Holiness Church, 199 Craig St, Craigsville, VA 24430 or Nortonsville Holiness Church, c/o Frank Chapman, P.O. Box 1155, Stanardsville, Virginia, 22973.
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com.
Craigsville - William "Bill" Cleveland Shiflett, 87, of Craigsville, Virginia went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home in Craigsville after a difficult battle with cancer.
He was born December 8, 1932 in Craigsville, Virginia, the son of the late Gallant and Dora Woods Shiflett.
Mr. Shiflett was retired from Wayn-Tex, Inc. after more than 21 years of service. In the years following, he tirelessly helped family members and friends in their times of need.
He was a member of Craigsville Holiness Church, and attended Nortonsville Holiness Church.
Mr. Shiflett is survived by his daughters, Janet McLain and husband Harold of Craigsville, Bonnie Kull and husband Jack of Fairfax; 2 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family extends a special thank you to the owners and staff of BG's Family Restaurant in Craigsville for the food and friendship they provided in Mr. Shiflett's final months.
He was preceded in death by a newborn son, William C. Shiflett, Jr.; five brothers; and three sisters.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Miller Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Garey Wilson officiating, and Pastor Frank Chapman assisting.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Craigsville Holiness Church, 199 Craig St, Craigsville, VA 24430 or Nortonsville Holiness Church, c/o Frank Chapman, P.O. Box 1155, Stanardsville, Virginia, 22973.
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.