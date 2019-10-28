|
|
Willie Samuel Ryder
Millboro - Willie Samuel Ryder, age 92, of 349 Mill Creek Rd., Millboro, Virginia died Monday, October 28, 2019 at his residence.
He was born August 10, 1927 in Bath County to the late George and Hattie Carpenter Ryder. He was a farm manager for John Lawrence and a Carpenter for Ed Clark. He was a member of Windy Cove Presbyterian Church, and attended Millboro Presbyterian Church. Willie was a member of the Millboro Ruritan Club for 41 years, a member of the Millboro Area Rescue Squad, the Millboro Fire Department, and served as election official for many years in Bath County. He was an avid gardener and was known for the best BBQ chicken in the community.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Gladys Virginia Liptrap Ryder and six sisters and three brothers.
He is survived by three daughters, Kaye May and husband Dallas of Millboro, Faye Bottenfield of Fort Defiance, and Darlene Wolfe of Harrisonburg; five grandchildren, Pam Wolfe Fitzgerald and husband Patrick, Sara Bottenfield, Jennifer May Crawford and husband Joey, Martha Bottenfield Lawrence and husband Nate, and Jason May and wife Courtney; four great grandchildren, Sadie Lynne May, Cylas Walker May, Thompson George Lawrence and Henry David Lawrence.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 2:00PM in Woodland Church, Millboro with Pastor David George officiating. Pallbearers will be Jason May, Joey Crawford, Patrick Fitzgerald, Nate Lawrence, Lester Bowyer and Steve Quick. Interment will follow in Woodland Church Cemetery, Millboro. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Nicely Funeral Home and an hour prior to the service at Woodland Church, Millboro.
The family suggests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to Millboro Area Rescue Squad, Attn. Treasurer, P.O. Box 295, Millboro, VA 24460.
