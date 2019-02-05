Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Willie Virginia (Ryder) Hevener Lockridge

Verona - Willie Virginia (Ryder) Hevener Lockridge, 90, widow of Andrew Lockridge, formerly of Mountain View Drive, Verona, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Brookdale of Staunton.

Mrs. Lockridge was born on October 20, 1928 in Highland County, Virginia, a daughter of the late William and Madge (Ryder) Rexrode.

Mrs. Lockridge was a member of Verona United Methodist Church and was retired from ASR.

In addition to her parents and second husband Andrew, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Edgar Hevener; two daughters, Sandra Kay Meade and Betty H. Cook; and a son, Danny Hevener.

Surviving is a son-in-law, Charles Cook; three grandchildren, Bryan Cook, Dean Meade, and Jeremy Meade, all of Verona; and three great-grandchildren.

A Graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in Oaklawn Memory Gardens by Pastor Bob Weeks.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019
