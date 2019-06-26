|
Wilma G. Carpenter
Staunton - Wilma Gale (Pullin) Carpenter, 78, widow of Gray Delroy Carpenter, of Staunton, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Fishersville.
She was born August 26, 1940 in McDowell, a daughter of the late Herman Henry, Sr. and Ruth Etta (Phillips) Pullin.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She loved music, singing, and dancing. Willie loved sports, especially bowling and softball. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Family members include five children, Kevin Carpenter (Robin) of Henrico, Kenneth Carpenter (Scottie), Keith Carpenter, Kathy Bennett, and Karen Dabney (Gary Ruebush) all of Staunton; three brothers, Carl Pullin of Mechanicsville, Herman Pullin, Jr. of Churchville, and David Pullin of North Carolina; 13 grandchildren, Adam, Austin, Allison, Dayton, Hanley, Chris and Allen Carpenter, Katelyn Layman, Kendall Carpenter, Spencer and Dexter Bennett, and Dalton and Erika Dabney; six grandchildren, Jaden, Lilyanna, Kylie, Noah, Avah, and Carter; a brother-in-law, Melvin L. Carpenter (Janice) of Staunton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Juanita Gray, Hilda Richardson, Geneva Coffey, and Rebecca King.
A funeral service will be conducted at 12 noon Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Bobby Campbell. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be friends attending the service.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 in the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from June 26 to June 29, 2019