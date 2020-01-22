|
|
Wilma Smith Brown
Staunton - Wilma Lee (Griffin) Smith Brown, 90, of 304 Thomas Street, died Wednesday (January 22, 2020) in her home.
Born May 11, 1929 in Churchville, she was a daughter of the late Herbert Kenton and Hazel (Fink) Griffin. She attended Churchville High School and was a member of Jerusalem Chapel United Brethren in Christ Church. Wilma retired from Western State Hospital where she had been employed as a nurse's aide for many years. She loved gardening, and, in recent years, car rides were also among her favorite pastimes.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Marshall Lee Smith and George Melvin Brown; two sons, Donnie Lee Smith and Douglas Wayne Smith; a son-in-law, Linwood "Doc" Griffin; a grandson, James Franklin Smith; six brothers and one sister.
Surviving are two children, Karen Ann Smith Griffin of Staunton, and Ronnie Dale Smith of Churchville; a sister, Opal Goble of Stuarts Draft; two brothers, Jack Griffin of Churchville and Ted Griffin of Staunton; four grandsons, Michael Lee, Kevin Dale, David Lee, and Douglas Wayne Smith; eight great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25 in the chapel of Bear Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Dennis Sites. Burial will follow in Jerusalem Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kevin, Michael, David, Douglas, James and Brandon Smith.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, and other times at the residence.
The family is grateful for the dedicated medical care of Matthew Painter.
Memorials may be directed to the building fund of Jerusalem Chapel United Brethren in Christ Church, 314 Chapel Road, Churchville, VA 24421.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020