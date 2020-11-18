Wilmer Edward Allen



Raphine - Wilmer Edward Allen, 82, of Raphine passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Shenandoah House in Fishersville.



Wilmer was born December 30, 1937, in Rockbridge County. He was the son of the late Jacob Edward and Ethel Carleen (Grant) Allen. He was married to his wife, Joyce Ray (Fitzgerald) Allen, for 61 years. He retired from Burlington Industries in Glasgow with 37 years of service. He was a member of Irish Creek Pentecostal Holiness Church.



Wilmer was a man of few words, but had plenty of stories of his younger days. He traveled around the state of Virginia watching the Riverheads Gladiators football team win five of their seven state championship titles, including the 2000 team that his grandson played on. His Sunday afternoons were filled with napping in his recliner while "watching" the Dallas Cowboys or the Nascar race, with the sound of his great-grandchildren's laughter often drowning out the television. His family will always fondly remember his insistence on eating dessert as soon as he finished lunch, and his attempts to sneak a second helping when he thought no one was looking.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Kennan Wilson Allen and Franklin Telton Allen, and his sister Ethel Pauline (Allen) Bryant.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters Sheila Brown of Staunton and Melinda Waybright of Raphine; brother Lewis William Allen of Buena Vista; grandchildren Shannon Lineberry and partner Missy of Greenville, Clarissa Hoffman and husband Tyler of Waynesboro, Ashley Smith and husband James of Mount Jackson, Brandon Brown of Lexington, and Taylor Brown of Staunton; great-grandchildren Tristin Mutherspaw, Austin and Addy Brown, Charlee, Porter and Rylan Smith, and Cole Lineberry; and many nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law.



Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 pm on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Steeles Tavern, with Pastor Wayne Dickson officiating.



The family will receive friends from 11 to 12 on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Bolling, Grose and Lotts Funeral Home in Buena Vista.



Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose and Lotts Funeral Home.









