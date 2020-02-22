|
Windell Bryant
Montebello - Windell Ray Bryant, 80, previously of Montebello, died on Friday, February 21, 2020 in Augusta Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born on April 3, 1939 in Montebello, a son of the late Melvin Zirkle and Lois (Bradley) Bryant.
Mr. Bryant was previously employed by Mohawk Industries in Glasgow. He also enjoyed his time working as a foreman at a local farm.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth R. and Sandra L. Bryant of Greenville; two grandchildren, Heather Farrar and husband, Robert, and Caleb Allen and wife, Casey; a great grandson, Wyatt Allen; and three sisters, Betty Roberts and husband, Lester, Phyllis Myrtle and husband Danny, and Frances Rowe who was also his special, dedicated caregiver for many years.
He is preceded in death by five brothers, Glen, Edgar, Milton, Bobby, and Gorman Bryant; and a sister, Christine Bryant.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Mt. Paran Baptist Church by Rev. Billy Coffey. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Ronnie, Freddie, Ricky, Douglas, Robbie, and David Bryant, and Caleb Allen.
Honorary pallbearers will be his nieces.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Henry Funeral Home.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff of Augusta Nursing and Rehab Center, and to his roommate and friend, Henry Mohler.
Donations in his memory can be made to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glenn Allen, VA 23060-9979.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2020