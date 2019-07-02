|
Winton Mitchell Funk
Fishersville - Winton Mitchell Funk, 86, of Fishersville, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Augusta County on September 24, 1932, a son of the late Edger F. and Ada O. (Hackler) Funk.
Winton proudly served in the United States Air Force. He retired as a PBX Repairman with C&P Telephone after 30 years of service. Winton worked for six years at Blue Ridge Community College and he served as a volunteer with Augusta Health for seventeen years. Winton was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. He greatly enjoyed wood working.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Walter F. Funk, Kermit G. Funk, Stephen P. Funk, Fred W. Funk, Grace J. McCurdy, Edith P. Hearn, and Lola Sutler.
Survivors include his loving wife, Ava Hume (Pullin) Funk; son, Joel Wesley Funk and wife, Tina of Luray; sister, Leona A. Smith of Grottoes; grandchild, Winton Funk and wife, Jillian; great grandchild, Kelsey Funk all of Bealeton; as well as extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Augusta Memorial Park with Rev. Kevin Haynes officiating. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery.
There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Winton's memory to the St. Mark's United Methodist Church Building Fund, 2316 W Main St., Waynesboro, VA 22980.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah for their loving care of Winton and his family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from July 2 to July 5, 2019