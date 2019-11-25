|
Woodrow Carroll
Craigsville - Woodrow "Woody" Wilson Carroll, 77, of Craigsville, Virginia went to his heavenly home Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Augusta Health.
He was born February 4, 1942 in Augusta County, Virginia, the son of the late Mildred Jackson Knight and Samuel Carroll, and step-son of the late John E. Knight.
Woody was a member of the Craigsville Church of God of Prophecy. He worked for Bartlett Tree Company and Guy C. Eavers Contruction for many years before becoming disabled and being a full time homemaker for his daughter. Woody loved to sit and listen to Pastor Terry Adkins. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, cracking fresh walnuts, spending time with his family and doing word search puzzles.
He is survived by his daughter, Carrie Miller and husband Chris of Craigsville; 2 grandchildren, Trenton and Kalyn Miller; brothers, Raymond Carroll and wife Susan, Glenwood Knight and wife Penny, Danny Knight and wife Shirley, John Knight, Jr and wife Carrolyn; sisters, Darlene Campbell and husband Pete, Bernice Welcher and husband Raymond; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Woody loved all of his family deeply. Besides his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren, he held a special place in his heart for his sister and her husband, Darlene and Pete Campbell; his nieces and nephews, JoAnna and Eric Shiflett, Shana and Tyler Hoy, Lisa Tudor, Melissa "Tiny" Carroll; and his former caregiver, Wanda Sprouse.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Velma Gregory Carroll, a sister Sylvia Carroll, and a brother Keith Jackson.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Craigsville Funeral Home with John Young officiating. Friends and family are welcome to visit at his daughter's home in Craigsville at other times.
Memorial contributions may be made to Church of God of Prophecy, P.O. Box 491, Craigsville, VA 24430.
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com.
