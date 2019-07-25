Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
View Map
Woodrow Wilson Sweet Obituary
Woodrow Wilson Sweet

Fishersville - Woodrow Wilson Sweet, 90, widower of Effie Lena Sweet and his first wife, Mary P. Sweet, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.

Mr. Sweet was born in Augusta County on March 16, 1929 a son of Sylvester and Mirtie (Knuckols) Sweet.

Woodrow attended the Church of God, served his country in the United States Army, and was a member of the VFW.

In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by numerous siblings.

He is survived by two daughters, Mary Balser of West Augusta, and June Davis of Crimora; five grandchildren, Larry Balser, Jr., Carl Balser, Tammy Bays, Angel and B.J.; and numerous great-grandchildren including, Hunter Meadows, Autumn Balser, and Cami Balser.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Reverend Lewis E. Knight.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from July 25 to July 28, 2019
