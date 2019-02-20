|
Wyatt "Red" Houston Gladwell
Greenville - Red Gladwell, 72, of Greenville passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 while sleeping peacefully surrounded by his loving family and friends.
He was born June 26, 1946 in Craigsville, Va. the second of three sons. His parents were Paul Owen and Bessie (Ellinger) Gladwell. He was employed for many years by Lowe's of Staunton and later served as a security officer at the Stuarts Draft Hershey plant. He was a lifetime member of Raphine Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of Raphine Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Elizabeth "Libby" Gladwell, and his brothers Paul (Mac) and Roger Dale Gladwell.
Survivors include his daughter, Susan Gladwell; his granddaughter, Jessica Gladwell and his three great-grandchildren, Aiden, Ayleigh, and Alayna. They all reside in Greenville.
A memorial service and a "Last Call" will be conducted at Raphine Christian Church, 5131 Lee Jackson Highway, Greenville, Va. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:00 pm. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Cremation Society of Virginia, 386 Greenbrier Dr., Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019