Yvonne Victoria Young
Fishersville - Yvonne Victoria Young, 30, of Fishersville, Virginia passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at her residence.
She was born October 14, 1988 in Charlottesville, Virginia, the daughter of David Marion Young and Mary Teresa Schmidt Young.
She was employed as an Artisan Cobbler at Grahams Shoe Service in Waynesboro.
In April 2011, she met the love of her life, Benjamin David Laney. The two were married on October 31, 2014, sharing 4 ½ beautiful years together.
Yvonne loved to paint and was an avid photographer. She enjoyed camping, the outdoors and communing with nature. She had a great appreciation for music and was a wonderful vocalist. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother and friend to all.
She is survived by her husband, Benjamin Laney of Fishersville; her parents, David & Teresa Young of Stuarts Draft; her precious daughter, Kaeri "KeKe" Grace Laney of Fishersville; several aunts, uncles, nieces and cousins.
A Celebration of Yvonne's Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Ridgeview Park in Waynesboro with Jarry Young & John Young officiating.
In honor of Yvonne's love for picnics, if you desire, please bring a picnic with you to enjoy after the service.
Arrangements are being handled by McLaughlin & Young Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.mclaughlinandyoung.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2019