Zane Uzell Davenport
1948 - 2020
Zane Uzell Davenport

Staunton - Zane Uzell Davenport, 72, of Staunton, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at his residence.

Zane was born on June 24, 1948 in Staunton, Virginia, a son of the late William Gray, Sr. and Agnes Childress Davenport.

Zane was employed as a truck driver for Smith's Transfer, Preston Trucking and A.R.A. Trucking. Throughout his life he enjoyed spending time in his garage working on his cars and trucks, hunting and the outdoors. After retiring, he enjoyed spending time at the cabin that he built and taking family camping trips.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother Eunice Davenport and two brothers, Lionel Davenport and Alvin Hart.

Zane is survived by his wife, Delores Davenport and daughter, Demetria Davenport of Staunton; siblings, Maurice, William Gray, Jr., Wanda, Sylvia, Walter Davenport and Jeff Henderson; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by a special friend and companion, Lois Myers of Staunton.

A private memorial service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Mt. Marine Baptist Church in Fishersville with the Reverend Charles G. Brown, Jr. officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Zane, to the charity of your choice.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net








Published in The News Leader from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Send Flowers
