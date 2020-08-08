|
WILLIAMS (née Ross) Edith, peacefully on 6th August, 2020, Edith in her 83rd year, of Nantwich, Cheshire. Born Dungiven, 4th May,1938; Edith spent her initial married life in Limavady before moving to "the Hollow", Turmeel, and later she settled in Cheshire. Preceded in death by her husband John, her parents Leslie and Mabel Ross, her brother Cecil and sister Mary (Hunter). Edith is survived by her beloved family, her brothers, Leslie, of Preston and William (Billy), of Turmeel, Dungiven; her daughters Penny, Christine and Heather, and son Alan, of Cheshire; grandchildren and great grandchildren, along with nephews, nieces and cousins. Edith was someone who could easily turn her hand to any activity or skill. She devoted much of her life to her community through civic duty in various roles, including as an independent Councillor for Crewe and Nantwich Borough, and Nantwich Town Council; and in fulfilling the role of the first Mayor of Nantwich, appointed 2009. She will be missed by her family and many of her old friends for her astuteness, organisational skills and sociability.
Published in Belfast Newsletter on Aug. 8, 2020