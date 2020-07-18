|
|
|
Dunlop Edna Samuel, David, Jill and Pamela wish to express their sincere thanks to all those who sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement.
Thank you to each and every one who phoned us, sent beautiful flowers, cards and letters, generously donated to the NI Hospice and supported us prayerfully and practically in recent weeks.
We wish to say a very heartfelt thank you to the team of carers, nurses and other healthcare professionals who looked after Edna during her illness with such care & dedication. Thanks also to the team of doctors & nurses both past & present from Ligoneil Health Centre for your faithful care over many years.
To the wonderful staff at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast City Hospital and NI Hospice, despite very challenging times we can't praise your efforts, care & treatment of Edna more highly on so many occasions and especially as her illness progressed in more recent weeks.
We as a family greatly appreciate the care & compassion shown to all of us throughout Edna's illness.
Our recognition must go to Baird's of Antrim for their dignified and professional support throughout the funeral arrangements.
Special thanks also go to our church family at Dundrod Presbyterian Church and especially to our Minister the Rev. David Steele for his pastoral care and faithful friendship to Edna. His support during Edna's illness was of great help in what was a difficult journey for all of us and most especially Edna.
Finally we wish to pay tribute to our wonderful extended family, friends & neighbours for all your kindness, love and friendship to all of us and especially Edna. Your visits brought her so much happiness and joy. Trusting this acknowledgement will be accepted as a token of our sincere appreciation to all.
Great is Thy faithlessness, O God my Father.
Published in Belfast Newsletter on July 18, 2020