JENKINS Geoffrey Edward (Foxrock, Dublin, and Templepatrick, Co Antrim). September 9th 2020. (Peacefully). Beloved youngest son of the late Edward and Lilian (née Crawford), dearly loved brother of Neil and the late Peter, much loved brother-in-law to Claire and the late Shirley, adored uncle of Susan, David and Conor and great uncle to Sophia, Jenna and Leo. Former Head of Horticulture, Greenmount College. Geoff will be sadly missed by his many friends in Antrim and long-standing friends in Dublin. With grateful thanks to the wonderful staff of Ravenhill Private Nursing Home, Greenisland and also Tamlacht Nursing Home, Carrickfergus. The funeral has taken place privately in Dublin.
Published in Belfast Newsletter on Sept. 15, 2020