LOUGHLIN
(nee McAvoy) (Warrenpoint) 15th September 2020, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Lucy, beloved wife of the late Jim and much loved mother of Gerard, Anne and Colette, mother-in-law of Patricia, Paul and Paddy and loving grandmother of James, Brian, Mark, Ben, Jamie, Ciaran and Ella, 22, Dallan Hill, Warrenpoint and beloved sister of Arthur, Susan Walls, Bridget Gilmore, John Hugh, Rosaleen McGreevy, Brendan, Bernadette Conlon and the late Pat and Mollie. May her soul rest in peace. Funeral Mass for Lucy will take place on Friday at 10.30am in St. Peter's Church, Warrenpoint and can be viewed live on webcam (churchmedia.tv) followed by interment in St. Peter's Cemetery. Sadly due to the current health crisis and Public Health recommendations the House and Funeral are strictly private. Deeply regretted by her entire loving family circle.
Published in Belfast Newsletter on Sept. 17, 2020