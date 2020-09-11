Home

DOBSON MERVYN
Died 8th September 2020 (peacefully). Much loved husband of Angela, a caring brother and uncle, devoted stepfather to Melanie, kind stepfather-in-law and loving grandfather.

Funeral service will be held today (Friday) 11th September 2020 at 9.30am outside Roselawn Crematorium.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie (cheques only please made payable to above charity) C/o Willowfield Private Funeral Home, 440 Woodstock Road, Cregagh, BT6 9DR.

Mervyn will be very sadly missed by his family and friends.

Till we meet again..
Published in Belfast Newsletter on Sept. 11, 2020
