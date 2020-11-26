|
NOBLE
Pamela Margaret (MBE)
Died 18th November 2020, peacefully at home.
Much loved wife of Denis, mother to Jennifer, mother-in-law to Harry and grandmother to Henry and Patrick.
Sadly missed by her wider family circle and many friends.
Due to current guidelines, funeral arrangements are private. A celebration for the life of Pamela will be held on Wednesday 2nd December 2020 at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church, Jordanstown. (Limit of 25 people in Church, by invitation only).
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Dementia NI, Unit 47, North City Business Centre, 2 Duncairn Gardens, BT15 2GG.
Published in Belfast Newsletter on Nov. 26, 2020