Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Bradford Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 2EW
01924 465402
Rachel Cordner

Rachel Cordner Notice
CORDNER Rachel (Ray) Previously of Lurgan, Northern Ireland. Passed away May 19th peacefully at Lydgate Lodge Care Home,
Batley, West Yorkshire. Much loved sister of brothers, the late Albert and Robert, and of sister, the late Helena. Also much loved aunt to Michael and Terry, their wives June and Christine, great aunt to Christopher, Joanna Michelle, her partner Chris and great great aunt to Reuben. Request no flowers. Donations in lieu if desired to "The Simon Community" (charity for the homeless). Private funeral service to be held at the funeral home of Eric F Box, Funeral Directors, Dewsbury, followed by private cremation. Ashes to be interred at Knockbreda cemetery, Belfast at a later date. Contact for details of the funeral arrangements, [email protected], Tel 01924 465402
Published in Belfast Newsletter on May 23, 2020
