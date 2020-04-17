|
BURNS William Orr (Bill) died on 22nd March 2020 at Ashlyns Care Home in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire. Formerly of Bangor and Donaghadee. Bill was a master mariner during his working life and became Harbour Master in Bangor after his retirement from sea. He moved to New Milton in Hampshire in 1991 to be nearer his family. He died after a short illness and will be missed by his wife Babs, son Rod, daughter in law Avril, grandson Andrew and his wife Kylie. Funeral was held on 3rd April at Amersham Crematorium. Contact can be made at 3 Adams Way, Tring HP23 5DY
Published in Belfast Newsletter on Apr. 17, 2020