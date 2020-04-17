Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Burns

Notice Condolences

William Burns Notice
BURNS William Orr (Bill) died on 22nd March 2020 at Ashlyns Care Home in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire. Formerly of Bangor and Donaghadee. Bill was a master mariner during his working life and became Harbour Master in Bangor after his retirement from sea. He moved to New Milton in Hampshire in 1991 to be nearer his family. He died after a short illness and will be missed by his wife Babs, son Rod, daughter in law Avril, grandson Andrew and his wife Kylie. Funeral was held on 3rd April at Amersham Crematorium. Contact can be made at 3 Adams Way, Tring HP23 5DY
Published in Belfast Newsletter on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -