‘Buddy’ Saunders

Son of Merritt and Eva Saunders of Richland, Oregon, "Buddy" Merritt Saunders was declared deceased by the Los Angels County Coroner's office on Sept. 1, 2020. Buddy lived in West Covina, California, for the past 25 years and suffered from Alzheimer's and dementia for about the past five years. He was going to turn 91 this October.

We are hoping that he will be laid to rest in Fairbanks, Alaska, beside his wife of 35 years, Mildred Mae Saunders at the Northern Lights Cemetery.

Buddy leaves behind three biological children: Diana Mae Dollarhide, Buddy Dean Saunders and Rhonda Irene Saunders-Ricks. Buddy has five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren in various parts of the U.S.

After Millie died, Buddy remarried late in life and has a second wife and seven adult step-children.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store