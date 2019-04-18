Resources More Obituaries for A. G. (Abner George) Myers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? A. G. (Abner George) Myers

1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Just as he lived his life, A.G. Myers passed quietly on April 8, 2019, in Shelton, Washington, after living with primary progressive MS for several years.

A.G. (Abner George) was born in Olympia, Washington, to Al and Janviere Myers on July 7, 1950. He was raised on the farm, where he learned the value of hard work and acquired his love of animals, the outdoors and quiet, peaceful living. He graduated from Tumwater High School in 1969 and obtained his business degree from Central Washington State College in 1973.

After working in Washington for a couple of years, A.G. followed lifelong friends Jim Heath and Mark Kramer to Fairbanks, arriving on Feb. 14, 1975. It was there he met his life partner, Jana Walters, at a friend's Super Bowl party. Always one to plan carefully, it took a year and another Super Bowl party to ask Jana out on their first date, March 23, 1990.

A.G. joined Mt. McKinley Bank in 1978 and worked there until he retired in 2008. He was known and respected for his attention to detail, helping to build a successful construction and residential loan program, growing through the Fairbanks "booms and busts." A.G. was always interested in design and construction and some of his favorite days were spent out inspecting construction loan properties. He had many friends throughout the banking, real estate and construction world.

A.G. and Jana moved with their fur kids to their home in Shelton in 2009. He spent his time helping his mom, working on her farm in Oakville, and finishing projects at his home on the Bay. He also enjoyed watching the wildlife on the water and walking on the beach with Toby and Jana.

A.G. is survived by his loving partner, Jana Walters, and fur kid, Zoe; sister, Patrice (Jim) Schaefer; niece, Brittany Schaefer; and nephew, Drew (Jami) Schaefer, and their children, Jack, Ben, and Josie. He will also be remembered by Jana's mother, Judy Walters and many dear friends in Alaska and Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Jan, his sweet lab Toby and many other fur kids.

A.G. spent his last year and a half in the home of Chris and Teresa Stevens. We are blessed and forever grateful for their loving care, teasing, laughter, cars, fur kids, Chevy and Ryder, and companionship. They will forever be a part of our family. We also want to thank the staff of Providence Hospice for their love and care over the last two years.

A celebration of A.G.'s life will be held in Fairbanks later this summer. Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 18, 2019