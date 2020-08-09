Our beloved Aaron Charles Burk passed from this life to the next on Monday, May 11, 2020.

Aaron was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Feb. 11, 1976, to John "Mackie" Burk and Beverly Joseph Burk. Weighing in at 9 pounds, 3 ounces, his mother said he was too big to fit in the basinet at the hospital, and that he was "one hungry boy!"

Aaron was raised in both Nenana and Fairbanks, alongside his brother, Michael, and sister, Chelsea (Chee). They grew up among a slough of cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents on both his Burk and Joseph sides. Aaron spoke fondly of childhood memories of his grandma Virginia giving him and his cousins a pocket full of pellets and sending them out the door to hunt squirrels or rabbits for the day. Aaron never stopped getting into mischief with his many cousins, and they remained his closest friends throughout his life.

Aaron inherited his father's deep, booming voice, his handsome Burk looks, and his extraordinary ability to tell jokes and stories. His mother gifted him a soft, gentle heart and strong sense of faith. Although he stood 6 feet, 4 inches tall, Aaron's enormous stature was no match for his overgrown heart. His giant-sized hugs always made you feel completely loved and comforted, and you couldn't help but smile at the sound of his unmistakable laugh.

A welder by trade, Aaron was proud of the projects he participated on and the work he produced. Aaron enjoyed his work and was a skilled fabricator and welder. He worked both within Local 375, and as a "rat" (as he endearingly referred to himself). Aaron worked on projects throughout Alaska from Kotzebue to Dutch Harbor. He was a welder on the Fairbanks airport remodel project and liked to boast that he "built the Fairbanks International Airport." Aaron often traveled for work with his cousin Ben Yberra, who was like a brother to him.

Aaron was a die-hard fisherman. Whether hooking grayling along Chena Hot Springs Road, dip-netting for salmon on the Kenai, or catching giant sailfish in Mexico, Aaron loved to fish! One of his son DaShawn's favorite memories of his dad was when they were pike fishing in Totchacket slough. They were drifting down the slough and got taken for a ride when DaShawn caught the big one. Aaron loved to tell this story, and of course it got better every time he told it! He was a true fisherman and couldn't pass by a mud puddle without saying, "I bet there's fish in there!" Fishing and being in nature was Aaron's church.

Although Aaron spent part of his life in Fairbanks/North Pole, he always considered Nenana home and was proud of where he came from. Aaron held on to his traditional beliefs tightly, especially Native singing and dancing. Aaron would often lead his family in singing Native songs as a way of expressing joy at family gatherings and celebrations, or as a way of lifting people up in times of sorrow. Aaron was proud to be an Irish-Athabascan man.

Aaron's big heart and lively personality made him very easy to love. Children took to him easily, and he truly enjoyed their company. In addition to his sons, Dante and DaShawn, Aaron had a ton of nieces and nephews, and other "little buddies" that he helped to raise and loved like his own.

The hole that Aaron leaves in all of our hearts and families can never be filled, and he will be missed deeply by countless loved ones. Aaron was preceded in death by his father John "Mackie" Burk, brother John Burk Jr., maternal grandparents Chuck and Virginia Newby, and paternal grandparents Bill and Rosie Burk. Aaron is survived by his mother Beverly Joseph, brother Michael Burk, sister Chelsea Johnson, girlfriend Jen Semaken, sons Dante and DaShawn Burk and their mother Kelly Ann (Burk) Monroe, daughter Lindsay Rose, and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews, too numerous to mention.

Due to social distancing mandates, the family held a small, outdoor service at the tribal hall in Nenana, followed by a burial on Toghotthele hill. A full traditional potlatch and celebration of Aaron's life will take place when all who loved him can come together safely.

