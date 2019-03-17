Services Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Fairbanks Elks Lodge Antler Room Resources More Obituaries for Aaron Cameron Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Aaron Joshua "AJ" Cameron

Obituary Condolences Flowers On Sunday, March 10, 2019, Aaron "AJ" Joshua Cameron passed away at 18.

AJ's short life was not an easy one; however, his indomitable spirit and amazing attitude was an inspiration to us all.

AJ was bom in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where he attended school until the eighth grade at Baxterville Attendance Center. He then moved with his family to North Pole, where he attended North Pole Junior and Senior high schools.

AJ was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 7 and spent the majority of his life valiantly fighting to become seizure free. He was very interested in the medical science of his condition and would openly talk and educate everyone about epilepsy.

Throughout elementary school, AJ brought epilepsy education coloring books for all of his classmates at the beginning of every year and would talk to them and his teachers about what to do in case of a seizure.

He was highly intelligent, placed in gifted classes and attended the University of Southern Mississippi Gifted Studies Program every spring. One of his favorite activities was attending a summer camp hosted by the Epilepsy Foundation of Mississippi.

Throughout AJ's junior high and high school years, he continued to talk about epilepsy and advocate for himself. Epilepsy and seizures were his go-to topics for any report or research paper he was assigned. Having missed over a cumulative year of high school, AJ was still on track to graduate on time this spring.

AJ was an extremely caring, compassionate and empathetic young man. He raised money for children's cancer research with the St. Baldrics Foundation while in the hospital recovering from one of his neurosurgeries; volunteered for a pediatric asthma study as part of the control group; and donated the brain tissue that was removed during one of his surgeries to be used in a case study on how to treat epilepsy in the hopes that other children would not have to go through what he had. He was also featured in Seattle Children's Hospital Connections magazine.

He was an absolutely amazing kid with a wonderfully goofy sense of humor, who loved to sneak up on and startle his family and friends. He loved video games, "Star Wars," Legos, his baseball blanket and anything to do with pirates. One of his favorite memories was of the Make a Wish trip that was granted to him. AJ and his family spent a week in Florida and went to Disney World, where he got to meet his hero, Captain Jack Sparrow.

AJ was an inspiration and joy to everyone who was fortunate enough to have met him. He will be forever loved, cherished and remembered by his parents, Josh and Brittney Cameron; his sisters, Mikaela Malone and Mikenzie Cameron; nephew, baby Trevor; grandparents, Theresa Johnson, Barry and Denise Corell, LW and Alice Cameron, and Jerry Richardson; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and many wonderfully dear friends.

One of AJ's favorite quotes came from the movie "Treasure Planet": "You got the makings of greatness in you, but you gotta take the helm and chart your own course! Stick to it, no matter the squalls!" - John Silver And chart his own course, he did.

A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Fairbanks Elks Lodge Antler Room.

Silly pop culture T-shirts are encouraged as they were AJ's favorite attire.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account has been set up at www. gofundnie .coin / ajsmemorial, and the family will be making a donation to in AJ's honor.