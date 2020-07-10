Aaryah Neveah Marie Williams went to be with Lord on June 18, 2020.

Aaryah was born on Aug. 21, 2006, to Stephanie Marie Hickman and Jerel Williams.

She is preceded in death by uncle Ryan Tufford and great-grandparents Gene and Lura Beltz.

She is survived by mother, Stephanie; father, Jerel; brothers, Adriel Haynes and Solomon Williams; great-grandmother, Caroline Byers; grandparents, Shonie Beltz, Wesley (Melissa) Tufford, Lucreta Davis and Jeffrey Bay; uncles, Shawn (Marlena) Tufford, Travous Williams, Carlos Davis, DiVon Davis, Damarcus Davis, numerous other cousins and family members.

Aaryah always had a huge smile, and it surely would make you laugh. She loved sunflowers, forget-me-nots and loved her brother Adriel to the moon and back. She lived in Alaska until 2019, then moved to Arizona, where she had continued to play volleyball with the AZ Wild Club. Aaryah had numerous friends in both Alaska and Arizona. Everyone she met became her friend.

Aaryah will lay in rest in the Lord's arms at Birch Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Aaryah to your donation of choice or to a GoFundMe account set up in Aaryah's name: "Help us bring Aaryah Home."

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 12, at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church at 3 p.m.

