Abraham Luke
1953 - 2020
Abraham H. Luke, 67, of Fort Yukon, Alaska, died July 25, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.
Abraham, aka Ernie, was born March 3, 1953, in Fort Yukon to Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Luke. Abraham lived the subsistence lifestyle to the fullest. He was an avid wood cutter, and he loved his strolls through beaver meadow. He had a passion for teaching his nieces and nephews. He also loved playing cards and word puzzles. Abraham had many, many stories. He loved drinking his tea.
Abraham has six brothers and seven sisters. During his final days, his sister, Natalie Henry, was his caretaker.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Jessie Mae Luke; father, Stanley Jacob Luke; brothers, Lloyd, Marvin, Gordon, Paul and Corey Luke; and sisters Margaret, Marion, Bertha and Elaine Luke.
He is survived by his sisters, Lily (John) Casten, Gladys Luke, and Natalie Henry; brother Clifford Luke; and many, many nieces and nephews.
Abraham was a loving uncle, brother and friend. Abraham was laid to rest July 30, 2020, in Fort Yukon. Abraham will be dearly missed by all his family and friends from all over.

Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 11, 2020.
