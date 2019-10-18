|
|
Adam Bradley Toenies, 35, of Fairbanks, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Adam was born Feb. 18, 1984, at Bassett Army Hospital on Fort Wainwright and grew up in Fairbanks.
From the young age of 4, and on into early adulthood, Adam lived and breathed the sport of hockey, and was a key player in bringing his high school team, West Valley, to the state championships. He was a kind hearted, quick witted, tech savvy, music nerd, sports fan and movie buff. He was a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle and friend. Adam was what some would describe as an old soul, with a quiet, kind and gentle way about him. He was loved by so many and he left us way too soon.
Adam was preceded in death by his grandparents, Don and Jean Schepers of St. Cloud, Minnesota, and Jerome and Rita Toenies of Sauk Centre, Minnesota, and his beloved uncle Pat Toenies, also of Sauk Centre. He is survived by his mother, Cheryl Laudert (Marty); his father, Cary Toenies; sisters, Jessica Nierengarten, of Fairbanks, and Kristy Alvarez (Pedro), of Largo, Florida; his niece, Shia; and nephews, Owen and Riley, along with numerous cousins and friends. He will be forever remembered and sorely missed by his family and friends. A celebration of life will be held in Adam's honor from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the American Legion Post 57. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Fairbanks Animal Shelter in Adam's name.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 18, 2019