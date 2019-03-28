Agnes Purdy died and went to heaven on the night of March 26, 2019. She was born on July 3, 1923, in Franklin. Agnes and her husband Arthur Sr. raised seven children in Chicken, Alaska. She loved the 40 mile county where she grew up gold panning, hunting, fishing, picking berries, gardening and enjoyed being surrounded by the wildlife and beautiful countryside.

She taught all of her children to have the utmost respect and appreciation for nature and all living creatures. In her later years, she would often talk about the good old days and the wonderful memories that she had with her family and friends. She loved telling stories about her childhood and growing up on her parents' gold mine in Lillywig and often reminded her family that "it was a hard life, but a good life." She enjoyed listening to her old-fashioned fiddle music while dancing around with everyone. We will all miss the great stories she told, but nothing will compare with how much we will miss our mother and how she has touched our lives.

Agnes is preceded in death by her father and mother, Engebret and Mary Johansen; her husband, Arthur Sr.; her sister, Elsie Simpson; her children, Edward, Susan, Richard and Arthur Jr.; and granddaughter, Stephanie Smithson. She is survived by her brother, Ed Johansen; her children, Frank, Ken and Rose Leslie; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

You will always be missed and we will never forget the everlasting love that you showed us. Rest in peace dear mother.