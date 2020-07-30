Agnes Ostlund passed peacefully with the comfort of her son Doug by her side.

Agnes was born to Simon and Irene (Demoski) Manook on Jan. 14 1933, in Nulato, Alaska. Agnes grew up living a traditional Koyukon lifestyle with her family, living a nomadic way traveling by dog team from Nulato to Holy Cross in winters and fishing, hunting and picking berries along the Yukon and in the Kaiyuh Hills.

Agnes lived in Anchorage and Fairbanks. In Fairbanks, she worked in the bakery and Co-op downtown in the '50s, forming lifelong friendships with many families. Residing in Fairbanks, she used to set rabbit traps and hunt right in Southside, later moving her family to Anchorage, where they withstood the '64 earthquake. Raising her kids in Anchorage, her home was known as a hub for travelers from villages. Her door was always open with a big pot of beans on the stove. She was known for helping out and being a great listener. Agnes was a hard worker and skilled in crocheting, knitting, and sewing. She had made many new outfits for her children, and was especially skilled at designing and making traditional parkas or mitzahoolans. She made hundreds that are worn to this day.

She had a kind, humble heart and protected her children with fierce pride and lots of love, maintaining several jobs while raising them. Employed as a bull cook in Prudhoe Bay, and after moving her family from Anchorage to Fairbanks, she gained employment at Tanana Chiefs Conference Patient Hostel working with beloved friend Bertha Moses, making lifelong friends throughout the Interior while simultaneously working at Fairbanks Native Association as a custodian until retirement at age 70.

Agnes served on the board for Denakkanaaga. She enjoyed bingo and fiddle dances, where you would see her jitterbugging up a storm. She loved her flower garden, and you would often see her cutting dandelions until wee hours of the morning with her big knife. She loved to cook and share traditional food with family and friends and was insistent about offering meals to hungry visitors. Agnes loved her grandchildren, and her home was always open to youngsters. She had a gift of communicating with troubled young people, always lending an ear and giving advice.

She had a zest for life and a fiery spirit and loved entertaining family and friends of all ages through gatherings in her home with food, lots of guitars, and laughter. She was loved by many and known for her sweet and patient demeanor, often sharing engaging stories with those who visited her. Her unconditional love for her children and grandchildren was evident in the ways she instilled her rich traditional Athabascan values and by making them all feel special in their own way, loving each one until the moment she passed.

Agnes was preceded in death by Simon and Irene (Demoski) Manook; children Ron "Buster" Manook and Karen (Manook) Rifredi. Her sister Catherine Manook, brother Elmer and his wife Shirley Manook, and grandson Frank Attla.

Agnes leaves behind son Douglas Dean Ostlund II (Janet), Shelley Westfall (David), Tamara Roberts (Jim), and William Ostlund (Nancy). Grandchildren Amanda, Heather, Doug III, Ronald, Savanah, Samuel, Scotty, Sheylynn, Saphyre, and Ryan. Brothers Ralph Manook, and Alvin Manook, and all her precious great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins, and all the special young ones she took to love along the way.

Agnes will be honored with an extended viewing that will take place at Fairbanks Funeral Home, beginning on Wednesday at 5 p.m., and ending on Friday at 4 p.m. FFH insists that ALL visitors practice CDC recommended guidelines of social distancing, mask wearing, hand washing, and sanitization. Observing safety precautions in the time of COVID, Fairbanks Funeral Home has allotted times for high-risk visitors. Each Thursday and Friday morning, viewing will close from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and reopen for high-risk visiting times from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please allow the elderly, people with children, and those with life-threatening health conditions to use this time to say goodbye.

Outdoor services will follow at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Friday at 5 p.m., and attendees must remain in their cars for the full hour. Sacred Heart Cathedral has instructed that those who have tested positive (or been exposed directly to someone who has tested positive and not been cleared by a negative test result) to stay home. A public Facebook event will be created online for those who are interested in watching a livestream video of services, searchable under the title "Agnes Ostlund Memorial Services." A memorial potlatch will be postponed until a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to Savanah Bonfield. Alaska USA checking account – 1195483.

