1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Our beloved mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, cousin, niece, auntie and friend, Agnes Dayton, went to be with the lord April 5, 2019, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends and took her last breath listening to her favorite song, "Tennessee Whiskey." She was born on Dec. 22, 1957, to William and Rita Koyukuk, of Hughes.

Agnes was raised in Hughes and lived a traditional lifestyle and was fluent in the Denaakkaa language. She left home at 17 for school. She attended Sheldon Jackson University in Sitka and got a degree as a dental assistant and went on to work at TCC Dental.

Agnes met the love of her life, Lawrence Dayton, at the boat races in Galena. They began their lives together and got married Aug. 4, 1979. They eventually moved to Koyukuk where they spent a majority of their lives. Together they founded the Koyukuk store Kateel Enterprises, starting from selling soda and cigarettes out of their home. Later transforming into a store on their property, that still proves successful today.

Anybody who knew Agnes will always remember her for her contagious laugh and welcoming smile. She was known for her great taste in music, humor and teasing. She lived a subsistence lifestyle and went hunting every year with her good friends David and Marie Dayton and Celene Hildebrand.

More than anything in life, Agnes loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She would put anything and everything aside for them. She was the voice of her family and any time she spoke everybody would listen. She was very active in the community and was even elected mayor of Koyukuk and was on the Tribal council. She also served on the Koy'itlots'ina board for many years. She always stood up for what she believed in.

Her friends always joked that she could get in the Yukon 800 and race the Iron Dog, as she was known to attend every function in any village. She would hop on her snowmachine or jump in her boat and travel long distances, even by herself.

Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Dayton; son, Lonnie Dayton; father, William Koyukuk; sister, Marilyn Evans; father-in-law, Roger Dayton; sister-in-law, Kathleen Moses; grandparents, Lavine and Susie Williams, Grafton and Agnes Koyukuk; nephews, Gregory Evans and Claude Koyukuk Jr.; cousin, Sandi Beetus; and numerous other relatives.

She is survived by her children, Jonathan and Susan Dayton (Kennith); grandchildren, Callie and Kairon Dayton, Brvaydon, Carter and Malia Agnes Dayton-Brasket; mother, Rita Koyukuk; mother-in-law, Annie Dayton; siblings, Carlson (Holly) Koyukuk, Dolly (Edgar) Solomon, Morris Lynus, Lewis (Sandy) Koyukuk, Wilbur Koyukuk (Charlene), Arnie Koyukuk, Claude Koyukuk (Melanie), James Williams; special friends, Josie Dayton, Cecelia Grant and Sharon Marley; special niece, Marina Evans; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews on both sides of her family. Everybody she met or knew held a special place in her heart.

The funeral was held in Koyukuk on April 8, 2019, followed by the burial and traditional potlatch. The family would like to express their sincerest appreciation for the prayers, love and support they have. Published in Daily News-Miner on May 30, 2019