Albert Bentley Carroll Jr., cherished partner, father, grandfather great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend went home to heaven on May 6, 2020, after fighting his second battle with cancer. He passed peacefully at his home in Circle along the banks of the Yukon River, with the ice flowing by, a beautiful sunset across the sky and his sweetheart Roberta Thomas by his side.
Albert was born in Fort Yukon, Alaska, on July 13, 1954, to the late Alice and Albert Carroll Sr. "Junior," as he was lovingly referred to by many who knew him, was the oldest of 10 siblings. He had many careers including boat/barge captain, Yukon Flats School District maintenance, Yukon-Charley Preserve, BLM Fire Service, laborer's union, carpenter's union, Doyon, heavy equipment operator, Interior Regional Housing Authority, Danzhit Hanlaii board member and chief of Circle Tribal Council. Albert was an avid outdoors man who loved hunting, fishing, trapping and most of all dog mushing, he competed with his dog team in many races across Alaska.
Albert attended school in Fort Yukon, Circle, and graduated from Lathrop High School in Fairbanks. He was a Danzhit Hanlaii and Doyon shareholder. Albert had many accomplishments, but his greatest love was for his family and friends. Albert was the person you could count on if you were in trouble, especially if you were stranded on the Yukon, he could navigate the river from pure memory, and unmatched skill, and was the lead in many search and rescues, and recoveries, of stranded boats and people along the river. Albert will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Albert was preceded in death by grandparents, Stanley and Rosalie Joseph, and Fannie and James Carroll; parents, Alice and Albert Carroll Sr.; son, Albert Carroll III; brothers, Norman and Terrance Carroll; and uncles, Howard and Steven Joseph.
Albert is survived by his partner, Roberta Thomas; son, Shawn Carroll and grandchildren, Micala, Sloan, Shane, Blake, Shantel, and Kaley; son, Stanley Jonas (Jesslyn) and granddaughter, Shayla; daughter, Dawn Sisto and grandchildren Chelsea, Derek, LA, Destiny, Logan, Tony, Madison, and great-grandchildren, Zoey and Ashton; daughter, Elisa (Chase) and grandchildren, Jessie and Nyla; aunts, Lena, Mary, Edith and uncle, William; brothers, Dennis (Miranda), Patrick Carroll (Judy), John Carroll Jr. (Tonya); sisters, Phyllis Sperry (Russ), Shirley Kidd, Alberta Carroll and Linda Smith (David); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 9, in Circle at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
Published in Daily News-Miner on May 9, 2020