Albert Noe, our beloved friend, father and brother passed peacefully at home on Nov. 25. We will forever miss and cherish his laughter, comfort, wisdom and joy for life.
Albert was born to Albert Edwin Noe Sr. and Helen May Connor on Dec. 16,1937, in San Diego, California. At the age of 6, he went to live with his father and stepmother, Thelma Graham Esdale, in the state of Washington. He graduated from Kelso High School, Kelso, Washington in 1955.
In July 1955, he joined the Air Force. After graduating from airborne radar school at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, he was reassigned to Mather Air Force Base, California as an air traffic control equipment electronic technician.
In 1959, he went to work for the Federal Aviation Administration as an electronic technician in Cheyenne, Wyoming. In 1961, he transferred to San Francisco, California, to work in the radar maintenance section. In 1966, he transferred to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska to work in the new Radar Approach Control facility. In 1971 he was reassigned to the Fairbanks Air Route Traffic Control Center. When it closed in January 1975, he moved to Murphy Dome Long Range Radar facility and retired from the FAA there on Dec. 31, 1992.
In May 1998, he graduated from UAF with a bachelor's degree in Earth Science.
He was a long-time member of the Arctic Amateur Radio Club and held the call sign KL7NO.
We invite you to celebrate Al's life with us next Spring. An announcement will be will be published at a later date ahead of the memorial.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 4, 2019