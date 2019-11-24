|
Aleen Fison, 96, a former Fairbanks resident, died peacefully in Auburn, Washington, on Oct. 20, 2019, with family at her side. In a full life spanning nearly a century, she touched the lives of many. Aleen was a teacher, home economist, volunteer, creative quilter, devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother.
Aleen was born Nov. 26, 1922, in Van Buren, Missouri, to Ottis and Nova Boxx. Aleen graduated from Van Buren High School in 1941. She moved to Kansas City the next year, when she met David Fison, who invited her to a Methodist youth meeting. They were married July 31, 1943. In 1949, David decided to become a minister and Aleen began her lifelong career as a minister's wife.
David and Aleen moved to Alaska in 1960 as Methodist missionaries. They served at First United Methodist Church of Fairbanks from 1966-1972. In 1969, at the age of 47, Aleen graduated from UAF with a degree in home economics and education. Soon after she graduated, Aleen began teaching courses in an adult education program in Fairbanks. After they relocated to Anchorage, Aleen was hired by the Anchorage School District, where she taught home economics and health in junior high and high school before retiring in 1987.
In 2013, David and Aleen were honored by the Alaska state Legislature for their many decades of community service and their 70th wedding anniversary. In 2014, the Alaska Methodist Men gave Aleen the Susanna Wesley Award of Excellence in recognition of her decades of leadership in the church.
In October 2017, after 57 fulfilling years in Alaska, David and Aleen moved to Wesley Homes Lea Hill, a retirement community in Auburn. One of Aleen's greatest joys was frequent visits with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many of whom lived nearby. In July 2018, David and Aleen had a family celebration for their 75th wedding anniversary.
Aleen was preceded in death by her husband, David, who died in January 2019; and son, David K. Fison Jr., who died at the age of 4 in 1955.
Aleen is survived by children, Susan Fison, Deborah Chang Craft (Wayne) and David James Fison (Heidi), all of Anchorage, as well as son Paul Fison (Sherril) of Tacoma, Washington, and Jayne Mason (Michael) of Enumclaw, Washington. Aleen is also survived by 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Aleen was buried at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ferndale, Washington, next to her husband, David, and near her parents. An Anchorage memorial service held Nov. 16 at St. John United Methodist Church on can be viewed at bit.ly/35rASID. The family suggests contributions to stjohneagle.com, AKchild.org or unitedmethodistwomen.org. A more detailed obituary can be viewed at www.weeksfuneralhomes.com.
