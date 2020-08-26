Alexander (Alex) John Ketzler, 62 years of age of Nenana, Alaska, his mortal body passed away the morning of Aug. 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer and his soul has just begun a journey to his ancestor's land. Alex was born on May 17, 1958 in Fairbanks. He attended elementary school in Nenana, junior high school in Anchorage, and also attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks, where he obtained his master's degree in rural education.

During Alex's last year of life on Earth, he enjoyed and cherished the attention and care of his beloved father, Alfred Ketzler Sr. by having him by his side days and nights, allowing them to create an everlasting bond that will transcend the barriers of death. Alex's siblings, Alfred Jr., Roger, Stuart, Stephanie and Craig, his cousin Todd Frazee from California, and nephew Ryan Blair helped to care and shared time by Alex's bedside. Appreciation to Alex's many cousins like Shirley Jimerson, who checked on him regularly.

The Ketzler family has a debt of gratitude to all of Alex's friends throughout the state of Alaska in places like Nenana, Fairbanks, Seward, Anchorage, and many of the rural villages. Thank you all for your support and prayers. The family extends sincere appreciation to the medical staff of Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and the Denali Center, where everyone, without exception, was extraordinary, supportive in the best way they could, as well as other caretakers who provided the necessary comfort to Alex during his final days in the midst of uncertain times. Alex wanted to make sure the family extended his gratitude to Fire Chief Joe Forness of the Nenana Fire Department for his generosity and support.

Alex had many special people that stood by his side, true friends, to name a few: the Rev. Marilyn Duggar, Tara, Jennie McLean, and Darcy - Alex's favorite librarian in the Nenana Library (Alex's favorite place) - and many others, you know who you are.

Alex was an avid reader with a passion for history, curious, and with a natural thirst for languages which he also spoke whenever he had an opportunity (Russian and Athabascan). Alex had a deep respect for the Alaska Native elders, and the elders had respect for him. Alex had a unique way of connecting with people from all walks of life, for he had an eye for beauty as well as all the beautiful things and did it with an Alex sense-of-humor that will be remembered by many. In the early 1980s, Alex lost his one and only wife, Lucy Jimmie, in a tragic accident that changed his outlook on life forever.

Alex spent a number of years in Seward, Alaska, where he worked in the cannery and was a commercial fisherman. He spent time in Fairbanks and then moved to his hometown of Nenana, where he worked at the Alfred Starr Cultural Center, a period of time in Alex's life which placed Alex in the middle of the Athabascan Native culture. Alex was close to his Alaska Native roots, which he loved and demonstrated through his unique skill and mastery of traditional beading work and traditional fur/hide tanning. Alex was an artist and still had many dreams and goals to accomplish in life, but he was taken much too young. Throughout his period of sickness, Alex continued to enjoy visiting with friends, sharing stories, laughing, learning and teaching. He was a source of Alaska Native history.

Alex is survived by his father, Alfred Ketzler Sr. (Betty); his mother, DeLois Burggraf (Roger); siblings, Alfred Ketzler (Delia), Roger Ketzler (Cherih), Craig Ketzler (Marisel), Stuart Ketzler (Shelly), and Stephanie Ketzler; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. We also acknowledge the Buckmeisters (Pearl, Patty and families), our long lost and found cousins from Florida, and the rest of Alex's family and friends.

A funeral service will be held in Nenana, Alaska on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Nenana Tribal Hall, Reverend Marilyn Duggar officiating. Burial at Nenana Native Hillside Cemetery will follow the services. After burial, we will meet at the Nenana Tribal Hall for a remembrance of Alex. Bring a covered dish if convenient. For more information, call Roger at 907-240-1927.

