Alexander Keith Jones

Alexander Keith Jones Obituary
Alexander Keith Jones passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in his home. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Sanctuary on 23rd Avenue. All are welcome. Alex was born with Down syndrome and developed Alzheimer's recently. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation towards funeral expenses and sending Alex to be buried next to his parents in Alabama. GoFundMe (search: Alex Jones Fairbanks) or you can deposit to Alaska USA under Alex's name. Any funds donated above what is needed will be donated to the Fairbanks Alzheimer's Resource Agency on University Avenue.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 4, 2019
