Alice Belle Peter, 64, went peacefully to her Lord and Savior during the Easter season on April 13, 2020, after succumbing to MCT and autoimmune illness. At her request she was brought back home to Fort Yukon by medevac service on Holy Saturday. It was her desire to be surrounded by her family and friends as she journeyed forward to, "Go to heaven."
Alice, the daughter of Louise and Herbert Peter, was born in Fort Yukon, Alaska, on June 13, 1955. She grew up in Fort Yukon and at 9-mile camp on the Yukon River with her parents and siblings living a traditional and customary lifestyle. Her mother, Louise, would exclaim to her children, "As soon as school is out we are going to camp!" There they would stay until the fall season when it was time to return to school. Alice was influenced by her parents and taught the significance of hunting, fishing and trapping. Alice cherished her mother Louise's gift of traditional songs, dances, sewing and story-telling. Alice would eventually instill these traditional family values into her own children and grandchildren's lives.
Alice was loved and cherished by many who knew her for her kind, caring, gentle soul! She had many friends throughout her life that she cherished. Alice loved listening to music of all genres. Her favorite song was "Into the Mystic" by Van Morrison. Alice was great at playing word games. She and her friend Susie were Scrabble champions. This was proven later in the digital age with, "Words with Friends," in which no one could beat her.
After graduating from Fort Yukon High School on May 17, 1973, Alice embarked on her 45 years of employment for the various entities of Gwichyaa Zhee Gwich'in Ginkhee, Yukon Flats School District, Tanana Chiefs Conference and Council of Athabascan Tribal Governments (CATG). Alice retired in 2018 as the Medical Billing Manager for CATG. Through her work history Alice was recognized and valued for her managerial skills and excellent work ethic.
For her 60th birthday her children honored their mother by hosting a Hawaiian-themed birthday party at her residence in Fort Yukon. For her present she was gifted a trip to Hawaii in which she traveled to in 2016 with her daughter, granddaughter and friends. This trip proved to be the most memorable in which she longed to return.
Alice met Robert in 2001, "Miss Belle," as Bob would call her, spent much time together enjoying life, hosting social events, visiting friends and family. Through much of her illness Robert cared for Alice assuring she was comfortable and secure. This was very much appreciated by her family.
Nieces and nephews were her joy, she loved each and every one of them with all her heart and never missed a graduation or birthday. Alice loved the Lord and now has everlasting life in heaven.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 18, 2020