Alice Katherine Hossfeld passed away Sunday, Sept., 13, 2020, in Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. She was born Tuesday, June 25, 1940, in Helena, Montana, to Fred and Anne (O'Rourke) Hossfeld. Her mother passed away when Alice was 2 years old, and Alice was raised in Great Falls, Montana, by her aunt and uncle, Ralph and Peg Knight.

She attended schools in Great Falls and later attended Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana, where she was a member of the Newman Club and where she earned her bachelor's degree.

Alice had a long career as the County Extension Agent working in Poplar, Hardin and Butte, Montana, before relocating to Fairbanks where she ultimately retired. She had many close friends and was a longtime and active member of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Fairbanks. She never married. Alice was a kind and loving soul and took wonderful care of her countless pets throughout her life. She had a wonderful sense of humor as evidenced by her big genuine laugh.

Alice is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Anne, her brothers and sisters, Mary Hossfeld, Robert Hossfeld, Patrick Hossfeld, James and Nina Hossfeld, Wayne McFarlane, and Fred and Loretta Hossfeld. She is survived by her sister, JoAnne McFarlane of Helena, Montana, and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place in Fairbanks and interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Helena, Montana. Due to COVID-19 funeral services will be conducted at a later date. Memorials in memory of Alice may be made to the Immaculate Conception Parish in Fairbanks or to the animal shelter of your choice.

