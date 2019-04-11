Resources More Obituaries for Alice Smoke Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alice John Smoke

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Our beloved Alice John Smoke danced home to heaven on April 6, 2019, to join the love of her life, Horace Smoke Sr. She was born on Jan. 13, 1931, along the Chandlar River, to Elijah John and Mary Pilot. Alice met Horace in Fort Yukon; when he left there he said he would be back in two weeks. He picked her up and they were married in July 1949 at the family fish camp on the Yukon River.

She and Horace spent their fall times at hunting camp. In the winter, they loved working with Horace's race dogs. In the spring, she looked forward to going to rat camp. Their summers were spent at fish camp putting up fish for the winter. She loved playing baseball, hide and seek and different games with all her young friends.

She was a master beader and skin sewer; she always made sure her grandkids had boots and mitts for the winter. She kept all the patterns with each of their names and dates on them.

She had a great sense of humor and loved visiting and sharing laughs with everyone. She loved her radio, especially listening to KJNP. She loved music and dancing. She always visited her nephew Lawrence's camp, where they would listen to music and dance. She was very strong in prayer and sang in church with a beautiful voice. Her favorite songs were the Gwich'in hymnals.

The highlight of her year was spent in fish camp at the mouth of the canyon below Stevens Village, where everyone was welcomed. She loved her subsistence lifestyle and sharing all her native foods with friends, especially her grandchildren. She was a kind and loving person who always made people feel special. She had a very good relationship with each of her grandchildren; Vernon and Horace III were her babies. Many special years were spent with her granddaughter Jenna Stevens.

Alice was preceded in death by her biological parents Elijah John and Mary Pilot and her uncle and aunt who raised her, Henry and Sophie John. Her husband, Horace Smoke Sr; sons, Horace Jr. and Marty; grandsons, Steven, Aaron and Roland; brothers, Walter, Daniel, Peter, Neal, Tommy, Morris, Donald and Titus; sisters, Agnes, Leah, Clara, Julia and Elizabeth; sister-in-law, Sarah John.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Virginia Smoke; son, Wilfred Smoke; daughters-in-law, Rosemary "Dee" Wiehl and Irma Brown; grandsons, Troy, Vernon, Kevin (Nikkita and kids), Horace III (Amber and kids) and Arlo; granddaughters, Giovanna (kids), Yvonne (Louis and kids), Jenna (Brandon), Dawn (Mitchell and kids), Toni (Justin and kids), Joleen (sons), Jennie (Alice), Kristi, Lanayah, Gwenneth and Elvina. She had many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends up and down the Yukon, Tanana and Koyukuk rivers and throughout the state of Alaska.

Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. today in Fairbanks at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, followed by a service at noon. The burial service will be in Stevens Village on Saturday. Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 11, 2019