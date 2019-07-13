Resources More Obituaries for Alice Reeves Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alice Reeves

1935 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Alice Reeves went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 10, 2019. She passed at Fairbanks Pioneers' Home surrounded by her loving family at her bedside.

She was born in Winter Haven, Florida, to Ralph and Dorothy Lassiter on Jan. 6, 1935. She graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1953 and married the love of her life, WT. In 1954, she moved to Fairbanks to support his military career at Ladd Air Force Base. They later returned to Florida and raised four children.

Alice pursued her career as a mother, where she enjoyed sewing for her family. This included prom and homecoming dresses, school clothes and matching outfits for Easter. Even the Barbie dolls had hand-sewn outfits and bedding for their Barbie-doll-sized beds.

When her children were teenagers, Alice pursed a second career as registered nurse and graduated from Polk Community College in 1973.

In 1974, they returned to Fairbanks via the long unpaved Alaska Highway. Alice was the head nurse on the orthopedic floor at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and then later in the recovery room where she retired. After retirement, she traveled with WT across the United States in their motor home.

She was a member of University Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years.

She loved arts and crafts and purchased a ceramic kiln as a hobby. This hobby evolved into her owning the largest ceramic shop in Alaska for many years.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, WT Reeves; parents, Ralph and Dorothy Lassiter; sister, Mary Evelyn Reece; granddaughter, Corina Frarey; great-granddaughter, Amethyst Marrapodi; and grandson, Chad Stedman.

She will be missed by her four children and spouses; Debbie and Jerry Smith, of Florida; Wayne (Terry) and Debbie Reeves, of Alaska; Rhonda and Jack Frarey, of Alaska; and Micki and Phillip Hutchins, of Florida.

Also missing her will be 22 grandchildren, Lynn and Dee Stedman; Todd and Leigh-Anne Stedman; Crissy and Kevin Hersberger; Sherry and Johnny Redding; Ashlee and Andrew Hagan; Tracy and Michelle R. Reeves; Travis and Michelle L. Reeves; Brandy and Allen Harty; Trinity and Joey Marrapodi; Mary and Randy Dublin; Jonnie Reeves; Jason Reeves; Terry Wubbold and Crystal Poulsen; Michael Reeves and Michelle Mihalkovic; Alex Reeves; Vicki Marrapodi; Stevie Reeves and Manda Coen; Bryana and Craig White; Ryan Frarey; Curtis and Monica McMillen; Kim and Robert Taylor and Chase Hutchins. Also missing her will be 46 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving Alice are her brother, Jack, and his spouse, Dyanne Lassiter.

She will also be missed by her "second family", the staff at Fairbanks Pioneers' Home who lovingly took care of her for six years where she was known as "Grannie" or "Grandma" by many.

Thank you to all the staff at FMH Hospice for their support and compassionate care.

A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Fairbanks Pioneers' Home, 2221 Eagan Ave. In honor of her love of ice cream, an ice cream social will follow the service. Published in Daily News-Miner on July 13, 2019