Allan Jerome Hoth, 81, of Fairbanks, passed away on Nov. 1, 2019, at his longtime home in Fairbanks with his loving wife of 49 years by his side.
Allan was a man, a true man, in every way. He sacrificed so much for his family and always put his family first before himself. He was a well-respected person and people admired his toughness and his moral character. He was not afraid of anything in life and lived life standing tall with conviction. He was a cornerstone and the rock of his family. He is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Allan was born in Graceville, Minnesota, to Alois and Irene Hoth on April 3, 1938. He went to school at Main School in Fairbanks. He married Beulah on Dec. 6, 1969, in Fairbanks. He received a certificate though correspondence from Penn State University. He served in the Army's "D" Battery, 3rd Battalion, 1st Regiment at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. He worked as a laborer for Laborers' International Union Local 942 for 20 years and retired. Also, he worked for the State of Alaska Forestry for 12 years. He was a member of the Born Again Believers in Christ Church.
Allan was preceded in death by his father, Alois, and mother, Irene; sisters, Eldoris Schouten and Lorraine Rose; and daughter, Veronica "Leah" Chaffin.
Allan is survived by his wife, Beulah Hoth; children, Joseph "Stanford" Arabie, William "John" Arabie and Robert A. Hoth; brother, Robert J. Hoth, sister, Barbara Woosley; and numerous grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home, 415 Illinois St., Fairbanks.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Barney officiating. Burial will take place at Northern Lights Memorial Park in Spring 2020. Arrangements are by Chapel of Chimes.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Taylor, Robert J. Hoth, Bobby Hoth, Aaron Ludwig, Joseph Arabie, William Arabie and Robert A. Hoth.
Allan's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Pastor Jeff Barney, Born Again Believers in Christ and our friends of the family who helped and assisted in the funeral ceremony and potlatch.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 5, 2019