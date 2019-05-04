On Sunday, April 28, 2019, Alvin C. Storvick, loving husband and father of three children, six grandchildren and two great children, passed away at the age of 80.

Al was born on Sept. 8, 1938, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to Alert and Henrietta Storvick. On July 24, 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Vandegrift.

Music was a major part of Al's entire life. Al and Ruth first met on Oct. 28, 1953, when both were in the Albert Lea High School Madrigal Choir and he asked Ruth if she wanted a ride home. They made music together ever since. When Al and Ruth joined St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Al joined the choir while Ruth played the organ. His most recent addition to his passion of music was the harmonica. He played with both the Raven Landing Harmonicas and the Hot Denali Harps.

Al and Ruth brought their family to Nome in the summer of 1970. While teaching high school in Nome, Al pursued another passion of his, to fly. He got his private pilot license in 1972. After moving to the Fairbanks area to teach at Eielson Air Force Base high school, he joined the AFB Aero Club. This provided many more flying opportunities and resulted in his instructor, multi-engine, float and glider ratings. Al logged 5,500 hours enjoying his passion.

Al was preceded in death by his father and mother and his brothers Norman, Adrian and Waldemar. He is survived by his wife, his three children Chuck (Chris), Skip, Libby (Dave), six grandchildren, Erik, Anders (Olivia), Tyler, Jasmine, Ashley and Sean, and two great grandchildren, Sebastian and Sawyer and Al's sister, Solveig Peterson.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Raven Landing Center on 1222 Cowles St, Fairbanks, AK.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers donations be sent to either St. Matthews Episcopal Church Building Fund at St. Matthews Church, 1030 Second Ave., Fairbanks, AK 99701 Phone: 907-456-5235 or Raven Landing Founders' Fund C/O Rebecca Dawson, General Manager 949 McGown, Fairbanks, AK 99701 in memory of Alvin C. Storvik.

Published in Daily News-Miner on May 4, 2019