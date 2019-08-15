|
|
Our beloved Amber Estelle Reed was taken from her friends and loved ones on Aug. 9, 2019. Amber was born to Debra Reed and Charles Pitka on June 5, 1978, in Fairbanks. Amber called many places home and was raised in California and the communities of Beaver, Stevens Village, Rampart and Fairbanks. Amber attended Hunter Elementary, Ryan Middle School and was a graduate of Mt. Edgecumbe High School. Amber then attended Ft. Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.
She was the proud mother of four wonderful boys, Zion Winfrey, Aaron, Ty and Leland Rockwell. They were the loves of her life, as well as her niece Macayla, goddaughter Shania and many other special nieces and nephews. Amber raised her children in Anchorage and Palmer while pursuing her career as a payroll professional.
Amber lived a life full of accomplishments. She tested highest in the nation when obtaining her certified payroll professional certificate, as well as being highly respected and pursued in the payroll community. Amber shared her motivation for achievements with co-workers, friends and family while pushing them to be their best.
Amber was known for her generosity and loving nature, as she would continually give and never accept anything in return. She was always there for the ones she loved, in every capacity. The love she had for her friends was unending and she will be greatly missed by many.
Amber is survived by her four children, Zion Winfrey, Aaron, Ty and Leland Rockwell; mother, Debra Reed; brother, Isaac Reed; nieces, Macayla and Demi; nephews, Asa, Ian and Owen; goddaughter, Shania; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Amber was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Pitka; older brother, Zeph Reed; and cousin, Michelle Garrett.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Fairbanks, followed by a funeral service at noon. Burial will be held in Beaver on Saturday, Aug. 17.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions can be sent to her mother Debra Reed, AKUSA checking account 867648. There will be a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug.15, at the Tribal Hall. Donations are welcome.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 15, 2019