1/1
Andrea Taylor
1975 - 2020
Andrea Raven Taylor died peacefully on Oct. 17, 2020, at the age of 45 in Fairbanks, Alaska.
She was born on April 16, 1975, in Port Huron, Michigan, but lived in Alaska for 31 years (since 1989). She loved music, played guitar most of her life, and had a career in information technology but her greatest achievement was raising an amazing daughter, Kaylee - her reason for living.
Andrea bravely battled cancer for three years, showing us all her fighting spirit. She will be deeply missed by family and friends who will carry her memory in their hearts. Andrea was survived by her spouse, Melanie Lindholm; her parents, Gary and Bonnie Taylor; her brothers, Daniel and Tony Taylor; and her daughter, Kaylee Taylor. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles and Marilyn Farquhar and Howard and Shirley Taylor.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Shelter. No services will be held. Condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard Family Funeral Home
611 Noble Street
Fairbanks, AK 99701
907-482-3232
