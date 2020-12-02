April 26, 1927 - Nov. 29, 2020

Longtime Fairbanks resident, Andrew Gilliam Zahare, 93, passed away from natural causes at his son's home in Anchorage on Nov. 29, 2020.

Andy was born April 26, 1927, in Oakland, California, to Mike and Margaret Zahare. At the age of 2, Andy's family moved to Salem, Oregon, where Andy grew up, graduating from Salem High School in 1944. Shortly after graduation at the age of 17, Andy enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served for the duration of World War II. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1946.

On returning home, Andy attended Willamette University for two years and then transferred to Oregon State University where he in 1952 received his B.S. degree in Mathematics. After graduation, Andy worked for a large lumber company in Southern Oregon, laying out timber sales and logging roads into the sales.

In 1955, Andy ventured north to Fairbanks to spend the summer working for an engineering firm on Corps of Engineer's projects. The lure of the north captured Andy and the "summer" lasted until his passing some 65 years later

In the spring of 1956 while working on a project at Eielson Air Force Base, Andy met his wife, Belen, who was working as a cook at the Eielson Civilian Club. Andy and Belen became engaged in the fall of 1956 and were married in Belen's hometown, Pueblo, Colorado, on March 9, 1957.

In November 1959 Andy went to work in the road design section of the Bureau of Public Roads. After Alaska's statehood, Andy went to work for the state's Department of Highways. He worked for that department and its successor D.O.T. until his retirement in June 1983. Andy served as the district pre-construction engineer under Woody Johansen. After Woody's retirement, Andy assumed Woody's position as the interior regional engineer for highway design and construction.

After Andy's retirement, Andy and Belen spent time during the winter months traveling in warmer parts of the Lower 48 and international destinations. Because of Belen's Spanish fluency, Andy especially enjoyed trips to various locations in Mexico. Andy was an avid golfer and enjoyed the golf he and Belen were able to play, especially outside of Alaska when the Fairbanks' courses were white instead of green.

For many years, Andy was a member of Fairbanks Church of the Nazarene and more recently a member of North Pole Church of the Nazarene. He was also a member of the VFW and Pioneers of Alaska.

Andy was a devoted husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, and uncle. After his love for God, Andy's family was his highest priority. His family will cherish the memories of his love, support, and Christian life well lived.

Andy was proceeded in death by his wife, Belen; father and mother, Mike and Margaret Zahare; sister, Patricia Elling; and his grandson, Brandon Zahare. He is survived by his daughter, Yolanda Hommel; son-in-law, Bob Hommel; son, Mike Zahare; daughter-in-law, Dawn Zahare; grandchildren, Brian Zahare, Danielle (Zahare) Sandy; Robert Hommel; great-granddaughter, Regan Siebert; and many other beloved relatives and friends.

Andy will be laid to rest with his wife Belen, at Birch Hill Cemetery in Fairbanks. Because of COVID-19, Andy's family plans on having a celebration of life in Fairbanks this coming summer.

